Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin

National
Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence will discuss the U.S. workforce at an event in Wisconsin Wednesday.

(CNN)-Vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Wisconsin Wednesday.

The White House reports Pence will land in Janesville shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to his office, Pence will speak about the Trump Administration’s efforts on getting Americans back to the workforce.

Pence is expected to be back in Washington Wednesday night.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories