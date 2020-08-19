Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin

(CNN)-Vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Wisconsin Wednesday.
The White House reports Pence will land in Janesville shortly after 11:00 a.m.
According to his office, Pence will speak about the Trump Administration’s efforts on getting Americans back to the workforce.
Pence is expected to be back in Washington Wednesday night.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kushner says UAE-Israel deal a ‘historic win,’ Palestinian leadership at ‘all time low’
- ‘Calamari comeback’: Rhode Island wins DNC roll call with tasty appetizer
- Woman arrested for felony shoplifting at Jackson jewelry store
- Entergy adds payment options for customers during pandemic
- Payless to return for business in November after filing for bankruptcy