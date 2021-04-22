Virginia teacher charged with drug possession, cocaine found in desk

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia kindergarten teacher faces a felony drug possession charge after authorities say she had drugs stashed in her desk.

In a letter to students’ families, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent William D. Sroufe said Lakeview Elementary School teacher Cybil Billie was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Sroufe said officers arrested the 46-year-old Chesterfield County resident “tactfully.”

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to follow School Board policies

and procedures throughout this process,” Sroufe said in the release. “Families with any concerns or who may need additional support during this time may contact Lakeview Elementary School.”

The Colonial Heights Police Department said a school administrator first contacted a school resource officer to report to a possible drug offense on April 21. The officer reported finding what appeared to be cocaine in her desk, police said. Superintendent Sroufe said the students were at recess at the time of the arrest.

Billie had been a teacher with Colonial Heights Public Schools for seven years. Students that were in Billie’s class will receive additional communication from Dr. Patrick Neuman, Principal of Lakeview Elementary, regarding a new teacher assignment.

Colonial Heights resident Kelli Gagnon’s daughter is a student in Billie’s class. Gagnon said she had a conversation with her daughter after she was notified of the incident.

“I did just let her know that sometimes adults make mistakes and just like children, there are consequences. Sometimes adult mistakes are a little bigger. We can’t just go stand in time out, but she will be taken care of no matter what. She will get the help that she needs,” said Gagnon. “She was a great teacher. My daughter enjoyed having her so much.”

We are continuing to cooperate with the Colonial Heights Police Department during their investigation. This is a personnel matter and I have no further comment. Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent William Sroufe

Billie will be held in jail without bond until her next court date on June 2.