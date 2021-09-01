Walmart to hire 20,000 new supply-chain employees

Shoppers walk out of a Walmart store in Waldorf, Md., May 7, 2021. (Brittany N. Gaddy/University of Maryland via AP)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart is planning to hire 20,000 new employees across more than 250 of its distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices, the retailer announced on Wednesday.

Next week, the company is holding special hiring events on Sept. 8-9 to “attract the best and brightest candidates in all our supply chain locations.”

Roles the retailer is looking to fill include order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. The positions will be permanent roles and will be offered in both full- and part-time capacities.

According to Walmart, the average pay for its supply-chain employees is $20.37 per hour.

The Bentonville-based retailer said the move is necessary to support its growth. Earlier this year, Walmart announced plans to roll out high-tech automation systems to its facilities in addition to high-tech grocery distribution centers.

New Walmart hires are also eligible for a $150 cash bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

New employees who get vaccinated before Oct. 4 or those who were already vaccinated prior to being hired are eligible for the bonus.