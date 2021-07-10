Want to get married in Colorado? The state may pay for part of the wedding

DENVER (KDVR) – If you’re looking to get married in Colorado in the next two years, the state might help pay for part of your wedding.

A new program aimed at aiding the recovery of the state’s meetings and events industry is making this possible.

The Meetings and Events Incentive Program will provide pre-approved applicants with a 10% rebate between $3,500 and $100,000 against the eligible hard costs of hosting meetings and events.

Examples of eligible events include: business meetings, conferences, conventions, trade-shows, exhibitions, festivals and even weddings.

“Our hope is that maybe we’ll encourage some of those people who had not already booked their wedding to go ahead and book that wedding,” said Elizabeth O’Rear, director of grants and funding for the Colorado Tourism Office. “As this is an incentive program, our hope is to grow the number of events. So not necessarily to support events that are already taking place, but to encourage the booking of new events.”

Anyone looking to apply for financial assistance must have planned their wedding or event on or after April 6, 2021, when the bill was initially introduced.

The program runs from July 1 through December 31, 2022.

More information about Colorado’s Meetings and Events Incentive Program can be found at the state website for the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.