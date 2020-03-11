Washington state bans big events amid rising virus deaths

A patient is loaded into an ambulance, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP) – Washington state’s governor has announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state where at least 24 people have died.

Governors and other leaders across the U.S. are stepping up efforts to prohibit or discourage large events that could spread the virus.

Washington state is home to the biggest cluster of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Nineteen of them have been linked to a suburban Seattle nursing home.