WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky in Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night Thursday during a meteor shower.
The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.
“The annual Leonids [meteor shower], caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow,” the NASA Solar System account tweeted Monday.
The comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.
In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon was only 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.
LATEST STORIES:
- Colorful Colorado: Sunrise paints skies in vast array of color
- Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon
- Jones County Sheriff’s Office to participate in “Click It Or Ticket” campaign
- Woman arrested for SNAP fraud in Lowndes County
- 2020 General Election results certified in Mississippi