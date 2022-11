UPDATE: SUNDAY 11/20/2022 8:43 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD gave an update on the deadly Club Q shooting, which happened just before Midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. Police said five people were killed and 18 others were injured.

CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro said that the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Castro said that two firearms were found at the scene, though it was not immediately clear who they belonged to. Police said the suspect used a long rifle and immediately began firing once he entered the club.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to those families who have lost a loved one and those who were injured in this terribly sad and tragic shooting. I want every citizen in our city to know the men and women of the Colorado Springs Police Department stand with you during this tragedy. We are working tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims in this senseless and evil shooting. Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ+ citizens. Every citizen has the right to be safe and secure in our city; to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly. I am so terribly saddened and heartbroken.” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez

As far as other suspects, CSPD said they are still investigating. The first call about the shooting came in at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday night. The first officer was dispatched at 11:57 p.m. and arrived on the scene at Midnight Sunday.

At least two people inside Club Q fought and subdued the suspect, according to police and the suspect was in custody by 12:02 a.m Sunday.

Victims were transported to three different hospitals; Penrose (7), Memorial Central (10), and Memorial North (2). As of 8 a.m. Sunday, 10 patients were actively being cared for at the hospital, and some remain in critical condition.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) arrived seven minutes after initial notification and was immediately able to assist victims.

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 7:03 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will host a news conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after a deadly overnight shooting at Club Q off North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen announced they will both be in attendance and speaking at the news conference along with Police.

According to CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro, the shooting happened late Saturday evening, Nov. 19 at Club Q, with the initial call coming in just before Midnight on Sunday.

While the investigation is in the initial stages, police said so far 18 people are injured and five others are dead. Several people have been transported to the hospital.

CSPD has apparently located one individual, who they believe to be the suspect, and is currently being treated at the hospital. Police said the FBI is also on the scene and assisting in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire department (CSFD) said that 34 firefighters were called and 11 ambulances; some of which had to transport two victims, sometimes three, at once. CSFD thanked AMR and multiple county agencies for their assistance.

Police are asking anyone with cell phone or dashcam video to please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Police also ask that any additional witnesses, that were not interviewed by an officer also contact CSPD.