WATCH: NOPD says off-duty officer shot while driving unmarked car on I-10

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a media briefing on Tuesday night outside of University Medical Center regarding an off-duty New Orleans officer being struck by gunfire.

Ferguson started the briefing by reporting that an off-duty officer was shot. At approximately 8:50 p.m. the officer was traveling westbound in a “nontypical” unmarked police car on Interstate 10 near the intersection of St. Bernard when he heard glass shatter.

According to Ferguson, the officer did not know he was struck at first. When he realized he had been hit, he drove himself to the hospital where he is now being treated for a deep graze wound to his head.

Ferguson said he is responsive and in stable condition. He also said Mayor LaToya Cantrell was on her way to visit him in the hospital.

There are no suspects, description of the perpetrator’s vehicle or a motive at this time.

“We cannot say for certain that he was targeted because he was a police offcier,” said Ferguson., as the officer was driving a car with no NOPD markings or logos. “All we do know now is that he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, he is stable conidtion. and he is responsive.

“This is an ongoing investigation that will be handled by our Force Investigation Team, which normally handles officer-involved shootings.”