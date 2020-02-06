President Trump delivers remarks about his acquittal

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is exulting in his impeachment acquittal, taking a scorched earth victory lap.

First, at the national prayer breakfast he shattered the usual veneer of bipartisanship, unleashing his fury against those who tried to remove him from office. Then at the White House, he spoke of vindication and looked ahead to his reelection campaign.

At both events, he held up newspapers with huge headlines saying ‘ACQUITTED.’ He said his impeachment by the House was “evil, it was corrupt.”

He portrayed himself as a victim, not a president accused of corruption, and said it must never happen to another president.