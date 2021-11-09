WATCH: SUV crashes into officer on the side of the road

Michael Baley: "I came real close to having a bad day"

ROYSE CITY, Texas (BRPROUD) – On April 10, Royse City police officer Michael Baley was walking on the shoulder of a road and the video picks up what happened next.

At some point, Baley says he heard screeching and turned around to see what was making that noise.

It was at that point, Officer Baley could see a white SUV barrelling towards him.

It did not take long before Officer Baley was struck by the white SUV.

Baley was hit on his right leg and left calf.

Somehow, Officer Baley only suffered minor injuries.

The video ends with Officer Baley asking everyone to obey the law “because somebody’s life depends on it.”