Weak magnitude earthquake recorded in west Alabama

National

by: Jacob Lanier

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A weak 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Thursday morning at 2:51 a.m. (CST) in west Alabama near Fayette.

The epicenter was shallow and located about 30 miles northeast of Columbus, Mississippi.

