Weak magnitude earthquake recorded in west Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A weak 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Thursday morning at 2:51 a.m. (CST) in west Alabama near Fayette.
The epicenter was shallow and located about 30 miles northeast of Columbus, Mississippi.
LATEST STORIES:
- Peloton recalls bike pedals after reports of injuries
- Florida teacher leaves day job, transforms bus into mobile classroom for families in need
- California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger
- Does the flu vaccine affect my chances of getting COVID-19?
- Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations