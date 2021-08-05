‘We’d just like to see it back’: Reward increased for information on stolen Uptown May Flower statue, now $2,500

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The reward for information about a statue stolen from Uptown Columbus has increased.

There is now a $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to the return of the May Flower statue, according to officials with Uptown Columbus.

The statue, which stood at the corner of 10th Street and Broadway, was stolen sometime in the early morning hours of April 11, 2021.

When WRBL News 3 spoke to Uptown Columbus Inc. President, Ed Wolverton back in April, he said he was optimistic for the return of the statue, saying the fun and whimsical statue speaks to people.

“We are hopeful that someone will step forward to do the right thing by returning the statue or reporting where it is,” said Wolverton.

The iconic statue, created by artist Susan Geissler, depicts a young girl in raincoat and hat.

The reward has been increased following the donation of an additional $1,500 from Piedmont Columbus Regional.

“To us, the return of the May Flower statue is worth more than trying to understand who removed it and why. We’d just like to see it back as part of Uptown’s outdoor public art scene again,” said Joel Ames, Director / Community Relations. “Our reward is simply to get the statue back, not to prosecute anyone.”

For additional information, contact Uptown Columbus Incorporated at 706-596-0111.

Leads on the whereabouts of the statue can also be provided to Det. W. Haywood at 706.225.4298 or whaywood@columbusga.org. To remain anonymous, call 706.653.3188 or text “VACS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).