Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts

NEW YORK (AP) – The jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges.

In a note sent to the judge during their lunch break, jurors posed a question asking if it were permissible for them to be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.

After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working toward a unanimous verdict on all charges.

Weinstein’s lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to do so.

