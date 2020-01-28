Weinstein trial moves swiftly with more accusers on deck

Harvey Weinstein, center, exits following his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s trial is moving at a faster pace than predicted, with three more of his accusers expected to testify before the end of the week.

Tuesday’s court action featured testimony from a former roommate of Mimi Haleyi, who told jurors earlier that Weinstein forced oral sex on her at his New York City apartment in 2006.

The former roommate, Elizabeth Entin, said Haleyi told her about the encounter a short time after it happened. She said Haleyi was anxious and pacing as she recounted telling Weinstein “No. No.”

Weinstein says any sex he had with women was consensual.