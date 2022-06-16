JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Many communities and businesses across the United States are preparing for Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African American people on June 19, 1865.

In 1872, a group of African Americans ministers, businessmen, and workers in Houston, Texas, purchased a wide acre of land which was known to be Emancipation Park where the city would celebrate the Juneteenth celebration.

Even though Juneteenth has been celebrated by African Americans since the 1800s, President Joe Biden signed a law in 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

In the early days, Juneteenth was celebrated by involving prayer and family gatherings. Today, Juneteenth is celebrated through many festivals and parties for communities across the nation to enjoy.

William “Brother” Rogers, with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), said he is excited about the upcoming of the Juneteenth holiday because it marks one out of many historic moments for the United States.

“Juneteenth is honestly a celebration everyday as it marks a legendary moment for African Americans. It’s just always exciting celebrating this,” Rogers said.

Many Jackson communities, churches, and businesses will be hosting events through the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth starting Friday, June 17.