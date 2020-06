OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage’s BluesFest has been postponed to August of next year. The culprit for the big-event cancellation being, yet again, the pandemic.

The iconic festival would have celebrated its 20th year, but according to an official Facebook post, pushing the fest to 2021 was mainly for the safety of the public.

But, the plan is to keep the 2020 lineup for the dates in 2021, which will be Aug. 13th – 15th.