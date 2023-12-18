JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Vatican greenlighted clergy granting blessings for same-sex unions distinct from those of straight couples.

Policies regarding same-sex marriages among religious denominations have garnered much attention and controversy in recent years. WJTV 12 News compared the approach of these unions among common religious denominations within the state.

Catholic Church

The Catholic Church did not expand the definition of marriage or even grant legitimacy to same-sex unions within the church Monday. Marriage, according to the Catholic Church, is the “Exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the generation of children.” In a recent press release, the Vatican said it does not have the power to impart blessings on unions of persons of the same sex.

Instead, the Catholic Church gave its clergy approval to offer generalized blessings to gay and lesbian couples. The press release referred to these blessings as descending blessings, asserting that such blessings occurred within the Bible. Instead of blessing the union, the descending blessing would bless the same-sex couple in their desire to pursue a deeper relationship with God.

“Each person—even if he or she lives in situations that are not ordered to the Creator’s plan—possesses positive elements for which we can praise the Lord,” the Vatican said.

The press release also discourages clergy from pursuing an “exhaustive moral analysis” before deciding to bless a same-sex couple. It advised clergy to exercise diligence in ensuring that the blessing they give does not resemble a blessing reserved for its definition of marriage or a church sanctioning of the same-sex union.

Previously, the Catholic Church called same-sex attraction “objectively disordered,” asserting that these individuals should pursue chastity.

Southern Baptist Convention

The Baptist Faith and Message is the statement of faith for the Southern Baptist Convention. Last updated in 2000, it defines marriage between a man and a woman. In the 1998 Report of Committee on Baptist Faith and Message, homosexuality is referred to as a “perversion.” The Southern Baptist Convention has stood against same-sex marriage for decades.

Episcopal Church

In 2003, the Diocese of New Hampshire elected the first openly gay bishop in The Episcopal Church. In 2015, the church amended its rules on marriage to allow any couple to have a church-sanctioned marriage. Over the years, the church amended its bylaws to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

“The Episcopal Church is dedicated to full inclusion and equality in the church as well as in society as a whole,” its website said.

Anglican Church in North America

Infighting within the Episcopal Church about changes related to stances toward the LGBTQ community led to the creation of the Anglican Church in North America. In its 2021 pastoral statement from its College of Bishops, the church voiced its beliefs against the legitimacy and morality of same-sex relationships. Further, it classified homosexuality as a sin.

“We have been equally clear, including in the ACNA canons, that same-sex marriage cannot be made to conform to the scriptural teaching of marriage as a lifelong covenant between a man and a woman,” the church’s website said.

American Association of Lutheran Churches

The Lutheran Church does not leave the door open for same-sex marriage. It considers it to be the “lifelong, exclusive union of one man and one woman.” It describes homosexuality generally as sinful and contrary to God’s intentions. The church encourages pastors and congregations to use scripture appropriately to condemn what it sees as a sin generally.

United Methodist Church

On paper, the United Methodist Church officially only condones marriage between heterosexual partners. It also believes that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.” In practice, those tenets were abandoned by many churches within the denomination.

In 2020, the church suspended enforcement of its rules regarding violations of doctrine regarding homosexuality. Some Methodist churches and regional governing bodies in the U.S. have increasingly defied rules about same-sex marriages and gay clergy.

Since 2019, a quarter of its U.S. churches have left the UMC in protest of the church’s changing landscape on LGBTQ issues. The Global Methodist Church has been a new home for many who have left the United Methodist Church.

Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

The church allows but does not require pastors to officiate any wedding, including those for same-sex couples. The church gives wide discretion to individual pastors as to whether they will or will not officiate a marriage service for any couple. In short, the church does not explicitly condone or condemn same-sex unions or homosexuality.

“Strongly differing convictions about sexuality and faithful sexual relationship are granted equal standing within this denomination, honoring the historic principles of freedom of conscience in the interpretation of Scripture, and mutual forbearance,” the church’s website said.

United Pentecostal Church International

The General Board of the church adopted The Biblical View of Human Sexuality in 2015. In it, it grouped homosexuality with bestiality and incest in its description of these things as “improper expressions of human sexuality.” The church repeatedly stood against the expansion of marriage to include same-sex unions.