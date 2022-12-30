(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.

The suspect was arrested early Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Court documents filed there show he was awaiting extradition as of Friday afternoon.

Kohberger is being held based on an active arrest warrant that cites first-degree murder and was issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. It was not immediately clear if the Latah County Prosecuting Office charges had officially filed charges. No such documents were publicly available as of Friday afternoon.

Kohberger is scheduled for an extradition hearing Tuesday, Monroe County court records show. More information surrounding investigators’ suspicions will likely be available only after Kohberger is served with an arrest warrant in Idaho, officials said. Police have not commented about a possible motive and declined to say whether Kohberger knew the students.

I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody — he “asked if anyone else was arrested.”

I’m told he had a “quiet, blank stare.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Kohberger’s arrest is linked to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of the four students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. During the weeks-long investigation into their deaths, police chased thousands of tips after the crime drew nationwide attention.

Officials have not yet publicly disclosed further details about Kohberger, who is a resident of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June from DeSales University, the school confirmed to NewsNation.

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

A DeSales student with the same name was part of a research project that involved surveying people about crimes they had committed.

A Reddit post from this spring by someone who identified themselves as Kohberger and listed a university email with the initials “BK” sought participants for the anonymous survey. It is unclear if Kohberger indeed made the post.

The post included a link to the survey — which was taken down from the University website Friday — included questions about respondents’ feelings and emotions while committing an offense, how they identified their target, what they did when they left and additional questions about their mental state.

The Reddit post was also removed Friday and the poster’s account has been suspended.

Kohberger was attending Washington State University as a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the time of his arrest, investigators confirmed Friday. The school is just miles across state lines from Moscow, Idaho.

A minor traffic citation that Kohberger received in August out of Latah County, Idaho, indicates that he had previously been in the area near Moscow. There is no known connection between that violation and the November deaths.

The circumstances around the students’ deaths sparked nationwide interest and led Moscow police in pursuit of thousands of tips. On several occasions, officers publicly debunked conspiracy theories that were circulated online.

The case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

Officers have since discovered the Hyundai Elantra they were looking for, but have yet to locate the weapon used during the stabbings, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

