Woman charged with giving minors alcohol that resulted in deadly Tennessee crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — A Lincoln County woman awaits an appearance in front of a judge after being arrested in connection to a single-car crash on January 16. The crash killed a teenage boy who was driving and seriously injured four other minors in the SUV, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The investigators from THP said 28-year old Ashley Dorn is accused of hosting and supplying alcohol to all five teenagers that same night.

“Not only that, (but) she let them borrow her Jeep to drive somewhere in Lincoln County and it ended up being a fatality crash,” Sgt. Chris Hannah of THP said.

Investigators said the SUV lost control and rolled down a slope off Lane Branch Road shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Dorn was arrested last week in Madison County before being transferred to Lincoln County Jail on November 8, Hannah said. Bail was set at $129,000, and Dorn posted bond afterward.

Charges include vehicular homicide, DUI by allowance, tampering or fabricating evidence, four counts of vehicular assault, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dorn is set to go before a judge for arraignment on November 15, according to Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.