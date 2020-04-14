1  of  2
Woman crashes news van with reporter still inside

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say a woman who wrecked her car will be charged with kidnapping after stealing the van of a TV news crew that came to cover the crash.

Police say she ignored the screams of a reporter who was still inside and then wrecked the van as well.

News outlets report 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford got behind the wheel of the WGCL-TV van after police arrived at the initial crash Tuesday morning.

Reporter Iyani Hughes yelled and tried to get the woman to pull over before strapping herself in.

The van crashed about a mile away. Hughes wasn’t hurt. Police say both women are pregnant.

