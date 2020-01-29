Women, 5 children among 8 victims of Alabama dock fire

This photo provided by Mandy Durham shows a fire burning on a dock where at least 35 vessels, many of them houseboats, were destroyed by fire early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scottsboro, Ala. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.(Mandy Durham via AP)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – Authorities and relatives say a woman and her five children are among the dead in a dock fire that killed eight people at a north Alabama marina.

Jackson County officials say 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles died in the blaze early Monday, along with five children ranging in age from 7 to 19. Miles’ husband is among the survivors. But another man and a woman died in the fire at Jackson County Park Marina.

Authorities say the victims were living in boats at the dock. An official says the dock had fire extinguishers that were last inspected in October.