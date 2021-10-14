A woman on TikTok is going viral with a story of her worst-ever first date, during which her suitor purchased 100 tacos from a Taco Bell and brought her home to eat them in silence. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A woman who went viral with the hilarious story of her “worst first date” is now claiming that a “drove” of other women have come forward with stories of a strikingly similar — and awful — first dates, perhaps with the very same romantically-challenged bachelor.

Elyse Myers, a web developer and content creator from Nebraska, first shared the tale of her disastrous 2011 date on TikTok last week. As she explained in the video, Myers met her suitor on a dating app before driving to his house, where she assumed they would be meeting up and leaving for a restaurant. Instead, the man hopped into her car, directed her to a Taco Bell drive-thru, and proceeded to order 100 crunchy tacos.

Worse yet, Myers says he forgot his wallet, forcing her to shell out an estimated $149.07 on Taco Bell tacos.

“This is happening. I’m committed to this now. This is happening,” Myers deadpanned.

As Myers went on to explain, she and her date went back to his house — where his dad was hanging out — and started eating tacos at the kitchen table.

“We are eating hard-shell tacos in complete silence. You can hear both of us chewing. It’s absolute chaos,” she joked.

Finally, Myers says she decided to leave when her date’s dad grabbed a taco and asked if she’d like to see his “studio.”

Before fleeing, she also gathered up the remaining 94 tacos “because I paid for them.”

Not surprisingly, Myers’ horrific story has been viewed almost 16 million times. More surprising, however, are the women who contacted Myers to say they had experienced nearly identical dates, possibly with the same man.

One woman, named Jen, contacted Myers to ask where and when the date occurred “because she had a similar experience,” Myers told Nexstar. As it so happened, Jen’s date took place in California… where Myers was living in 2011 when she met her Taco Bell boy.

“Then a drove of other women started telling me they went on a similar date,” Myers told Nexstar. “I don’t know how this isn’t the same guy going around and running this play on other women.”

In a series of follow-up videos, Myers admitted that she ignored a slew of red flags during the date. But as she told Nexstar, she was a “naïve” 18-year-old who “just wanted to go on a date because I could.”

“I honestly just felt like I needed to do whatever it took to get the date over with so I could leave safely. That’s why I bought all ONE-HUNDRED of the tacos.”

“I totally understand why people think it’s crazy I would have let even one red flag pass (let alone all of them) but I was doing what I thought was best,” she added. “And clearly I made the wrong choices. Lesson learned.”

As for the 94 leftover tacos? Myers said she “ate all 94 of those soggy boys” because she spent two weeks’ worth of grocery money at Taco Bell on that fateful evening in 2011.

“I’m still waiting on my $149.07,” she added.