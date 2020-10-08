Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

WVDOT rescues dog from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

National

by: Leah Schoolcraft

Posted: / Updated:

WVDOT dog rescue

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. – One small pup was determined to help the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) with its work on Wednesday.

According to a post on the WVDOT’s Twitter page, While out on the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge, the WVDOH Bridge Inspection crew found a dog walking on the lower chord truss member.

Crew members Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville were able to rescue him and share their lunch. WVDOT officials explained that the pup may have found a home with operator Joey Linville.

The Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge is a cantilever bridge over the Ohio River between Newport, Ohio and St. Marys, West Virginia. It carries Ohio State Route 807 (SR 807) and West Virginia Route 807 (WV 807) and serves to connect WV 2 with OH 7.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories