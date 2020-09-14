Young boy killed in Troy shooting had a special connection with city pizza shop

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are continuing to investigate the tragic loss of an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the head late Sunday night. Jimmy’s Pizzeria Restaurant Owner Tony Buchanan said this young man had a special spot in his heart.

“You don’t deserve this, and if there’s anything I can do to help please reach out to me,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan was holding back tears on Monday as he voiced his respects to the family who lost their son Ayshawn Davis to gun violence. He said at such a young age Davis was a such hard worker and he saw that first hand when meeting him last year.

“Ayshawn walked into my restaurant and he goes can I get a job. I said buddy how old are you, I think he was 10 years old at the time and I said your too young, I cant hire you yet. But I said come back in a couple of years I’ll hire you. He was like yea but I can just do a little bit for you now. Two people is better than one,” said he.

Buchanan said the young man came back early to work the next day. He said at such an young age David had a bright future.

“To have that ambition at 10 years old to want to work is crazy. You don’t see that too often,” said he.

Troy Police said Davis was shot in the head in the area of 2266 Old 6th Avenue. A woman and her young child were seen on Monday paying their respects by lighting candles for the 11-year-old victim.

Reverent Charles Burkes says this series of violence has happened way too many times on this street and needs to end.

“We have two memorials over here and now we have a third here. This black on black young folks taking each other’s lives has to stop,” said Rev. Charles Burkes, of United Ordained Church.

Troy Police said to prevent these future tragedies from happening they need the help of the community more than ever.

“Please come forward and let us know who did this because this is just terrible. This a young boy who had his whole life ahead of him,” said Troy Police Deputy Chief Daniel DeWolf.

“Even if it’s just one person who knows what’s going on, please speak up before its your 11- year- old that’s being buried,” said Buchanan.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4427 or online.

The investigation is ongoing.