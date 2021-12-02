Young Dolph death: What we know so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been two weeks since Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis. He was 36.
No arrests have been announced by Memphis Police. A private funeral held Tuesday in Memphis attracted hundreds of family members and friends, including 2 Chainz and Monica. A public memorial is reportedly in the works.
Here is a timeline of what we know about the case so far, with links to previous stories.
Wednesday, November 17
Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting
Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting
Memphis police chief urges calm after Young Dolph shooting
Young Dolph’s death prompts outpouring of tributes from Deion Sanders, LL Cool J, more
PHOTOS: Memphis rapper Young Dolph through the years
Thursday, November 18
Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos
One shot near Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Makeda’s makes statement after Dolph’s fatal shooting
Violence Interrupters hoping to stop retaliation after Young Dolph shooting
WATCH: Young Dolph shows support for Memphis cancer clinic in last known interview
Soulja Boy pulled from Millennium Tour performances after Young Dolph’s death
Friday, November 19
3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting
‘I do it for the kids’: A look at Young Dolph’s legacy, commitment to Memphis
Family that owns Makeda’s grieves the loss of Young Dolph
Young Dolph supporters continue annual turkey giveaway
Saturday, November 20
MPD searching for who killed Young Dolph
Sunday, Nov. 21
Vehicle Used in Young Dolph shooting possibly connected to Covington Double Shooting
Monday, Nov. 22
Makeda’s Cookies reopens after Young Dolph Tragedy
Memphis music legend mourns Young Dolph
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Police ask public for patience to solve Dolph murder
Wednesday, Nov, 24
‘There are no words’: Young Dolph’s family speaks, 1 week after his death
Tuesday, Nov. 30
WATCH: Young Dolph’s funeral procession in Memphis
Previous Coverage
(2017) Arrest made in shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph
(May 2021) Memphis’ very own Young Dolph to perform at halftime of Game 3 Grizzlies-Jazz series