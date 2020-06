BOSTON (AP) – Dozens of scientists doing research funded by Mark Zuckerberg say Facebook should not be letting President Donald Trump use the platform to spread “misinformation and incendiary statements.”

Sixty professors at leading U.S. research institutions signed a letter Saturday asking him to be less tolerant of harmful language.

One of the organizers said 10% of the signatories are employees of foundations created by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.