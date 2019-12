JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A low potato crop may lead to a nationwide french fry shortage. According to the Bloomberg report, the cold and wet weather this year caused potato yields to be below normal.

Retailers rely on potatoes to make the french fries, but there may not be enough to go around. Foreign growers will now have to step in and fill the supply shortage. The US Department of Agriculture forecasts domestic potato production will be down by six percent for 2019.