Nationwide project prepares to send thousands of Face Shields to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project called #ViralShield in Portland, Oregon is preparing to send thousands of face shields for nurses and doctors right here to Mississippi and other parts of the nation.

The projects creator Mihn Tran, the owner of the Butterfly Belly Asian Cuisine in Portland realized his blank plastic menus could still be put to use protecting doctors.

“I figured there’s about 100,000 restaurants that usually use this to present their menus and they don’t use them anymore,” Tran explained. “I guess the light bulb moment came up to make face shields and donate to hospitals.”

#ViralShield Project

Tran first runs laminated pouch sheets through a laminated printer to clear it, then it goes down his assembly line of five volunteers where bands are cut off and a hot nail plucks holes to heat the edges and avoid over tearing the edges. Then they put rubber bands through them to tie together adjusting head size.

“You loop it through the whole and wrap it through and it instantly becomes a stretchable band,” Tran demonstrated. “So that’s one comparison to accommodate through a bigger size head.”

Lamination Printer to make face shields.

One face shield carries the price tag of only 11 cents in material costs. They can also be reusable if they’re cleaned safely and fold neatly to fit in pockets to avoid carrying bacteria outside to others.

“Three of us are trained up in a group, if we work eight hours a day diligently, we can crank out about 1200 face shields a day,” Tran said.

Flooding Oregon hospitals with his Viral Shield product, Tran has since expanded to California, Nevada, Washington, and New York with his latest delivery heading towards Mississippi being distributed by his state partner Vicki Van.

“This is just the beginning and I’m trying to help him out right now,” Van said. “And we’re all looking for volunteers to help us raise material donations.”

In less than a day Vicki has seen over 12,000 orders come in for donations to UMMC, Forest General Hospital, and Senior Care centers. An order that will require more volunteers to complete. If you would like to help her make these face shields, contact her on Facebook by clicking here.

Mihn Tran has also put out a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy the products to make his face shields. To donate money or supplies to build the face shields click here.