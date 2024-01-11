PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s long been known that a population of Native Americans lived in Philippe Park, just north of Safety Harbor, Florida, more than 500 years ago.

Now, new research shows some of the existing structures of the park may have to be relocated because they are built on ancient burial grounds.

The Spanish first documented the Tocobaga Nation living in the area that is now Philippe Park in the 1500s.

A group from the Smithsonian Institution did some excavation of the area in 1929 and found some human remains and artifacts of the Tocobaga people.

The last archeological work was done in the 1960s.

Now, new work by University of South Florida’s Department of Anthropology shows there may be more to the site than has previously been documented.

(WFLA photo)

A USF team used ground-penetrating radar to document disturbances underground. Their report said “almost certainly — given the coarseness of [previous] excavations — human remains are present in this area.”

Now, Pinellas County is working with the state archeologist to further document it’s historical significance and to remove picnic shelter No. 9 and a playground that may be located on top of burial site.

“We are currently working with the state archeologist and other stakeholders to make sure that removing the shelters are not doing more harm,” said Monica Drake with Pinellas County.

Stacy Smith lives in the area and said she’s at the park every day. She said the picnic shelter is still being used.

“I’ve also seen shelter No. 9 rented out when it shouldn’t be rented out because that was two years ago when they’ve known that, that was there and they are just taking action to set up a new playground,” said Smith.

She believes the area should be closed off and protected.

“They should not be trampling on that area because not only could there potentially be dead bodies there from long, long ago but there could be artifacts there under the ground,” said Smith.

Pinellas County said a new playground is being built in an area where research shows there is nothing of historical significance. The county said they are no longer allowing reservations to be made for picnic shelter No. 9, but some reservations that were made a year ago are being honored.