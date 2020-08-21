Severe Weather Information

Natural gas pipeline ruptures in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A natural gas pipeline ruptured in Rankin County Friday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened on MS 468 near MS 469. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

MHP said drivers should find an alternate route until the area is safe and the highway reopens.

