Natural gas pipeline to shut down for maintenance in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Yazoo County Emergency Management said South Cross Entergy will shut down a natural gas pipeline for maintenance in the Mechanicsburg area.

According to the EMA, crews will vent a line with a controlled release of natural gas. Neighbors could hear a loud, roaring noise.

The EMA said this will be routine maintenance, but they wanted to make everyone aware of the situation after a major gas leak in Satartia on Saturday.

The maintenance will happen near Highway 433 and Mechanicsburg Road.