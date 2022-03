CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders of the Clinton Community Nature Center are bring Nature Day back to Clinton on Saturday, April 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A Spring Plant Sale and a Guided Bird Walk will kick the event off that morning.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy booths set ups, children activities and stories, games, face painting, art, live music by the Ledford Trio, Richard & Tristan McMullan, and College Fund.