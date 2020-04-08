Navigating Holy Week amid COVID-19 outbreak

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Easter Sunday falling in the middle of a statewide shelter in place order, a pastor explained how his church will get through Holy Week and the coronavirus.

Pastor Rusty Vincent of St. Paul Catholic Church took to the skies to pray over Vicksburg. He said he was nervous flying in an open cockpit, but it was all worth it.

“It was the first time I did anything like that. Looking at the city from that perspective is quite beautiful. And as I was flying, I was getting messages from everyone who saw me, so we ​all joined in prayer. It really was an amazing experience,” he explained.

The coronavirus outbreak has inspired Vincent to have drive-thru confession.

“We actually own the old bank building as well. We were able to use the old drive-thru telebooth for that, so that was quite neat to do that.”

During the Holy Week, Vincent’s church services can be live-streamed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.