Navy to name ship after late Sen. Thad Cochran

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Navy announced it will name a ship after the late Senator Thad Cochran.

Cochran’s predecessor, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, praised the decision by Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer in a release Wednesday.

Hyde-Smith said, “Thad Cochran was a statesman who dedicated his life to serving his nation and his state. A future USS Thad Cochran destroyer is a fitting tribute to a leader whose service in the Navy was a touchstone for how he conducted himself as a public servant. I commend Navy Secretary Spencer and the Department of Defense for honoring a very special son of Mississippi in this way.”

The USS Thad Cochran is set to be an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

Guided missile destroyers are named to honor members of the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps; former secretaries or assistant secretaries of the Navy; or senators and representatives with a close affiliation with the Navy.

Spencer said, “From his service as a legal officer aboard the heavy cruiser USS Macon, to his dedicated work on behalf of our Sailors and Marines on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Thad Cochran was always a strong advocate for our nation’s defense and a courtly voice for cooperation and civility in American politics.”

Cochran served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1978. Cochran continued to serve for more than 40 years before resigning in 2018. Cochran passed away earlier this year in May.