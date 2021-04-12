NCAA may pull championship events from Mississippi due to transgender athletes law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) released a statement on Monday supporting opportunities for transgender athletes in college sports. According to the Clarion Ledger, Mississippi’s future of hosting NCAA-sanctioned championships could be in jeopardy.

The statement endorsed a “more inclusive path” for transgender participation in sports.

When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.” NCAA

In March 2021, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill that forbids transgender athletes from competing in girls or women’s sports in the state. The bill is set to become law July 1, 2021.

The newspaper reported the NCAA’s statement does not specifically say championship events cannot be played in states with laws like Mississippi’s.