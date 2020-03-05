NCHA Eastern National Championships Return to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Cutting Horse Association will host the NCHA Eastern National Championship in Jackson.

The 10 day event started on Thursday, March 5, at the Mississippi Coliseum. It’s expected to bring nearly 6,000 spectators and participants.

There are 12 different classes and total prize money of almost $500,000. The NCHA Eastern Nationals presented by 6666 Ranch is held from March 5 – 14, 2020.

For more information about the Eastern Nationals and other upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.