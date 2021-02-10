NCL Waste decides to abandon landfill project in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawyers representing NCL Waste, LLC, wrote letters to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to request the withdrawal off all permit applications for a landfill project in Madison County.

According to the letter, NCL Waste decided to abandon the project and “pursue other opportunities.”

The proposed landfill was opposed by many, including Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Mayor Gene McGee of Ridgeland.

MDEQ leaders said they’re reviewing both letters sent to their office and will make a decision in the near future with what the next steps should be.