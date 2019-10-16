Nearly 1 million kids could lose automatic free lunch

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Residents of a city in northeastern Mississippi have voted to allow the sale of alcohol.

Two questions were on the ballot Tuesday in Booneville. One was on legalizing the sale of beer and light wine. The other on legalizing the sale of liquor and wine with more than 5% alcohol.

News outlets report that each question received more than 60% of the vote.

That is a turnaround from 2010, when Booneville voters rejected legalizing beer and light wine.

Booneville is in Prentiss County, which had been among the handful of Mississippi counties where the sale of alcohol was illegal everywhere.

It was not immediately clear how soon the sale of alcohol could begin in Booneville.