Nearly $200,000 awarded to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Education has awarded $199,955 to Jackson State University under the Rehabilitation Long-term Training- Rehabilitation Counseling Program.
The funds will be used to support projects to train personnel in providing vocational rehabilitation services to individuals with disabilities.
