Nearly $200,000 awarded to Jackson State University

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office will host the first of five public hearings regarding Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in Oxford on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The event will be held at The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts located at 351 University Ave, Oxford, MS, 38655.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the public hearing will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending must call the Ford Center box office at (662)915-7411 to reserve a free e-ticket. An official e-ticket will be required to meet social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions due to COVID-19. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday- Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the event (Wednesday, September 30).

Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot. Each public hearing will feature presentations from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A. All public hearings will be conducted in accordance with all state guidelines regarding COVID-19.