Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill.

The projects are described in a report released Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing or getting snagged on fishing hooks.

The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage. A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.