Nearly 25,000 customers under boil water notice in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), nearly 25,000 customers in Madison County are under a boil water notice.

The notice affects 24,671 customers in the Bear Creek Water Association – West of Highway 55. According to health officials, water sampling showed the presence of E. coli. bacteria.

Officials recommended that all water be boiled for one minute before it’s consumed. The precaution will last at least two full day, and water system officials will be notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

LATEST STORIES: