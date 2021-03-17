Nearly 300 take shelter in Rankin County Safe Room amid storm threats

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another storm in the rearview mirror for the Jackson Metro. But folks heeded the warnings and found safe places to go. The Rankin County Safe Room saw hundreds take cover inside.

This damage on Whitestone Court is a prime example of why people sought shelter after hearing the warnings.

Rankin County and Jackson dodged most of the worse storm waves, but not everyone has a basement or strong walls to handle heavy winds or hail, forcing them here.

“We just wanted to come here because we’ve never really experienced a tornado,” Heather Porter told us after seeking shelter with her two kids. “And he cries when he sees one. So I just wanted my baby to be safe and know he was safe.”

“There’s no safe room in a mobile home and I have no safe room outside,” Max Jackson said. “So I felt like this was the safest place for me to be in this type of weather.”

Masks were encouraged, with hand sanitizer and gloves provided at the door as people pulled together to pass the time playing games, doing work, or keeping family calm.

“I just brought a newspaper because I have some things in the car like food,” Jackson added. In case we had to stay late. We didn’t know how long.”

“I brought necessary stuff for the baby,” Porter said. “Toys, games, and out the baby on the phone.”

Pets were allowed as long as they were kept on leashes or in carriers. Despite having a 500 person capacity, Rankin County deputies in charge explained they wouldn’t turn anyone away in times like these.

Sheriff Brian Bailey told us they received no reports of fatalities, flood, or serious storm damage from this weather forecast. Mississippi Emergency Management still plans to send field crews across the whole state Thursday to record any missed damage.