Nearly $3M in federal disaster grants awarded to Issaquena & Alcorn counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced the award of nearly $3 million in federal disaster grants. The funds will offset costs for repairing roadways in Issaquena County and restoring utility distribution lines in Alcorn County.

According to Hyde-Smith, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide $1.73 million to Issaquena County to repair roadways damaged by severe storms and catastrophic flooding in spring 2019 (FEMA DR-4429).

The Alcorn County Electric Power Association will receive $1.26 million to recoup costs associated with restoring power lines downed during Tropical Storm Olga in October 2019 (FEMA DR-4470).

“FEMA continues to work with Mississippi communities to overcome damage from natural disasters, whether from the long-term corrosive effects of flooding in the South Delta or straight-line winds throughout the state,” Hyde-Smith said. “This FEMA Public Assistance funding will be used to reduce the financial burden faced by Issaquena County and the Alcorn County Electric Power Association to restore services that are critical to the health and safety of Mississippians.”

Issaquena County will use $1,736,733 to restore segments of nine two-lane roads damaged by heavy rain and flooding. Mitigation measures to the roadways will help reduce or eliminate overtopping.

The Alcorn County Electric Power Association will use $1,261,342 to cover the cost of replacing 218 utility poles, 105 transformers, and associated personnel costs following Tropical Storm Olga.

