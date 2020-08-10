Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Nearly $400,000 awarded to Jackson State University

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $399,958 to Jackson State University.

This project, entitled “Targeted Infusion Project: Enhancement of Jackson State University Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience (JSU-CURE) Program in the Biological Sciences,” is under the direction of Timothy Turner.

The goal of this project is to support the development, implementation, and study of evidence-based innovative models and approaches for improving the preparation and success of HBCU undergraduate students so that they may pursue STEM graduate programs and/or careers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories