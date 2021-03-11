Nearly two dozen immigrants granted US citizenship in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly two dozen people in Mississippi are officially American citizens. At the district courts, 23 immigrants representing 13 different countries were granted citizenship.

Stacy Crosby, who is a new citizen, said, “I am so proud to be a U.S. citizen. I’m actually about to cry. I’m getting emotional.”

The path to becoming a citizen for Crosby has taken almost five years, but now the wait is finally over. Becoming a citizen is a rigorous process that involves several tests, including knowing the history and living in the country.

Maylen Cooke moved to the U.S. from the Philippines five years ago. Her husband John Cooke said, “I went to Singapore where she was working, and we just hit it off really well. One thing lead to another and here we are.”

When Maylen walked across the patio to receive her certificate, her husband John could not hold back his smile.

Cooke said, “It means everything to me. It’s like a dream come true. Having a baby, having her here, and now she’s a citizen, it’s great.”