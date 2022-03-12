JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved the creation of a neighborhood services manager position.

The Northside Sun reported the ordinance was initially discussed during the council’s February 15 meeting. Responsibilities of the position will include creating collaborative relationships with communities and neighborhood organizations, facilitating community-based problem-solving, conducting community information meetings and more.

According to the newspaper, the proposed annual compensation for the position is $51,588.24 to $62,385.12.