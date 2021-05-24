Neighbors advised against recreation in Jackson waterways

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People are being advised for the third year in a row to avoid swimming, fishing and other recreational activities in the river and creeks in Mississippi’s capital city, after a recent evaluation from the state environmental agency.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water quality advisory for 11 Jackson creeks and areas of the Pearl River near the city’s Savanna Wastewater Treatment Plant in south Jackson, The Clarion Ledger reported.

The advisory is the result of wastewater overflows from the plant and sewer infrastructure problems across the city, officials say.

Many of Jackson’s water and sewer pipes are old and need to be replaced. Overflows can be caused by excessive water flow, collapsed pipes and the dumping of fats, oils and greases into the system.

Excessive rain is also an issue. A record rainfall the first three months of 2020 overflowed the city’s sewage system and dumped minimally treated sewage into the Pearl River. Overflow problems occurred again from January to March this year.

The department said it is collecting water samples and monitoring water quality.