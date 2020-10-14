Neighbors concerned after shots fired in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – What is typically a quiet neighborhood in Edwards, now has neighbors concerned after claims of shots being fired on Jones Road.

Homeowner and Pastor Albert Lewis said his stretch road has been riddled with bullets. The most recent shooting was Tuesday, October 13. He said anywhere from 15 to 20 shots were fired.

Lewis claims the shots are coming from his next door neighbor’s son. The allegations are among a number of incidents that have been going on for several years. Lewis said his biggest concern is that children could be innocent bystanders.

“We’ve been crying out for help, but we haven’t gotten any help here over some years. They’ll say the same thing. They’ll come out and then ride and then look around for a few minutes, and then you have the same old, same thing,” said Lewis.

Hinds County Captain Tyree Jones said he can’t deny or confirm Lewis’ claims, but he said the sheriff’s department looks into all claims as a serious matter. Jones also said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Edwards police have been aggressively patrolling both the county and city limits.

