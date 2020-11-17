Neighbors discuss effectiveness of county by county mask mandates

JACKSONS, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, coronavirus numbers have been on the rise in the last few weeks. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves added seven more counties to his “Safe Recovery” executive order, which includes a mandatory mask mandate for those counties.

Charles Gilmer, who lives in Mississippi is a strong believer in wearing facemasks.

“We need it for the safety and protection of our community and to save the world, baby. It’s your choice if you want to wear a mask or not, but don’t endanger anyone else’s life if you don’t wanna wear it,” Gilmer stated.

One neighbor said he does not like to wear face masks because he believes they’re pointless.

“Obviously, I don’t think anyone likes wearing a facemask, and I’m not real keen on statewide mandates or really treating counties differently,” said Morrow Williams.

