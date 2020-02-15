Neighbors downstream of Reservoir will see fast rise in Pearl River

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors immediately downstream of Barnett Reservoir will see a fast rise in the Pearl River level overnight Saturday into Sunday as officials increase flows through the lake’s dam.

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 38 feet on the Highway 80 gauge at 6 p.m. Sunday, which is when downtown Jackson will begin to feel the full impact of the flood event.

Officials with Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, an agency of the State of Mississippi that operates the lake, will begin increasing its discharge overnight Saturday and expects to heat peak outflow at 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Tonight, we will increase incrementally until we match the amount of water flowing into the reservoir,” said PRVWSD General Manager John Sigman. “We will increase about 2,000 cubic feet per second every two hours. We anticipate hitting peak outflow through the dam at about 6 a.m., and people in the area of Northeast Jackson and Lakeland Drive will see an almost immediate impact. It will take 12 hours for the peak to hit the Highway 80 gauge and for the full impact to reach the downtown and South Jackson areas.”

Several areas in Rankin County are offering sandbags for flood victims. Click here for a list.

Please see our update from 4 pm meeting. pic.twitter.com/e492e6Q3PB — RANKIN EOC (@RANKINEOC) February 15, 2020

Those North of Highway 80 will feel the effects of the water release first. They say this will be an overnight event. Responders will be out, but they want peoplw to evacuate now. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/YlB37aH024 — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) February 15, 2020

Sandbags are still available at Christway Church, located at 1501 Old Fannin Road Flowood, MS. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/in7v6tUGyn — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) February 15, 2020